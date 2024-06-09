SI

Bills' Damar Hamlin Nails Anklebreaking Three to Win His Celebrity Basketball Game

Patrick Andres

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the 2024 AFC divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is a beloved figure in at least three cities. He is beloved in Buffalo, where he has played his entire three-year NFL career, and he is beloved in Cincinnati, which helped nurse him back to health after his terrifying entry into cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023.

However, Pittsburgh knew him first. He was born in nearby McKees Rocks, played his high school football at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, and played collegiately for Pittsburgh.

On Saturday, hosting a celebrity basketball game to benefit his Chasing M's Foundation, Hamlin delivered his home city a moment to remember. With time running out, he nailed a vicious stepback three-pointer to win the game 120-117 for his Blue team.

Participants in Hamlin's game included retired Panthers football legend Aaron Donald, ex-Pittsburgh basketball All-American DeJuan Blair, and a slew of other Pittsburgh- and Bills-adjacent figures.

In a game featuring a professional in Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson, however, it was Hamlin who made the biggest play,

