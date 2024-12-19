Bills’ Dion Dawkins Addresses Deadly Thursday Plane Crash Near His Property
A small single-engine plane crashed in East Aurora, N.Y., near a property owned by Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins on Thursday morning. The pilot, who was the sole passenger of the plane, was killed in the crash. There were no other injuries stemming from the accident.
Dawkins was late to Bills practice as a result of the crash. He spoke to the media about the incident once he arrived, confirming that his family is safe and lending his thoughts to the family of the pilot.
"Tragedies happen all of the time. The biggest point about it is I hope that the pilot's family is O.K.," Dawkins said. "I hope that they're doing alright, because somebody lost their life today for an accident, a mechanical thing, something. And I'm glad that my family is perfectly fine.
"For the family of that pilot, my prayers are out."
The flight took off from Lansing, Mich., and was traveling to White Plains, N.Y. The plane experienced mechanical issues which were alerted by nearby Buffalo Niagara International Airport six minutes before the crash in East Aurora.
Dawkins told reporters that he does not currently live at the home, perThe Athletic.