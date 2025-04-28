Bills GM Brandon Beane Comes Out Firing in Local Radio Appearance to Defend Draft
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane joined WGR550's Jeremy and Joe Show on Monday morning to talk about the NFL draft. Beane came out on the offensive after listening to an earlier segment of the show during which callers and the hosts were critical of the team for not drafting more wide receivers.
After taking defensive players with their first five picks Buffalo chose a tight end with their second pick in the fifth round and then a wide receiver in the seventh. Beane defended the team's picks intensely.
"Listened to the last few minutes of your show before I came on, waiting on here, sounds like it's 2018 all over with you guys," Bean said as soon as he got on air. When co-host Jeremy White asked, "How so?" Beane immediately continued.
"Well, you guys were b------- in 2018 about Josh Allen," said Beane. "You guys wanted Josh Rosen. And now you guys are b------- that we don't have a receiver. I don't get it. We just, hold on, let me talk. We just scored 30 points in a row for eight straight games. A year ago, I get you guys asking why we didn't have receivers, but I don't understand it now. You just saw us lead the league in points, when you add all the postseason. No one scored more points than the Buffalo Bills, including the Super Bowl champions. So you just saw us do it without Stefon Diggs. Same group. How is this group not better than last year's group? Like, I don't... Our job is to score points and win games. Where do we need to get better? Defense. We did that. So I get it. You gotta have a show and you gotta have something to b---- about, but b------- about wide receiver is one of the dumbest arguments I've heard."
Beane went on to explain the Bills can't have great players at every position since they're not playing fantasy football. It was as aggressive a defense of a team's draft board as you'll ever hear.
Beane clearly just wants everyone to trust the plan.