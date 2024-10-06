Josh Allen Very Briefly Leaves Bills-Texans Game After Hitting Head on Field
The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans played in Texas in Week 5. The Texans had a 20-17 lead late in the game when Josh Allen tried to make a play and ended up smashing the side of his helmet on the turf.
Allen was extermely slow to get up and eventually went to the blue tent where he was quickly cleared to return to the game on the very next drive. Allen was briefly replaced by Mitch Trubisky after a quick Houston turnover, but only ended up missing one play.
This was a scary moment, but apparently doctors weren't too concerned and he was allowed to go back in and throw two incompletions. There was nothing dirty about the play, but anytime a player hits his head this hard on the field, there should be concern.
