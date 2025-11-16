Josh Allen Made Wild NFL History With His Six-TD Game vs. Buccaneers
Bills quarterback Josh Allen put on a performance for the ages in his team’s 44–32 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
The reigning NFL MVP not only went 19-for-30 passing for 317 yards and three touchdowns, but also paced the Bills in rushing with 40 yards and an additional three scores on the ground.
The incredible stat line saw Allen make NFL history as, according to Bills BR, the 29-year-old is now the only player in league history with three-plus passing and three-plus rushing touchdowns in multiple career games. Allen’s other 3+3 performance came last December in a 44–42 win over the Rams.
This wasn’t the only NFL history the quarterback flirted with on Sunday afternoon, however. Allen's third rushing touchdown of the afternoon marked the 75th of his career, and in turn tied Cam Newton for the most by a quarterback (regular season) of all-time.
Here’s a look at the top 10:
Most regular season rushing touchdowns by a QB, NFL history
Rank
Player
Rushing Touchdowns
T1.
Josh Allen*
75
T1.
Cam Newton
75
3.
Jalen Hurts*
60
4.
Otto Graham
44
5.
Steve Young
43
6.
Jack Kemp
40
7.
Y.A. Tittle
39
8.
Kordell Stewart
38
T9.
Tobin Rote
37
T9.
Steve McNair
37
Allen is joined by Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts as the only active quarterbacks in the top 10 for career rushing touchdowns.
With their win over the Buccaneers, the Bills moved to 7–3 on the season as they continue to try and keep pace with the division-leading Patriots in the AFC East. Buffalo is now on a short week as it will head to Houston this coming Thursday to take on the Texans, kicking off Week 12 in the NFL.
Mark your calendars, as there’s now a decent chance Allen will break in NFL history for a second week in a row—this time in primetime.