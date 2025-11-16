SI

Josh Allen Made Wild NFL History With His Six-TD Game vs. Buccaneers

Buffalo bounced back in a big way on Sunday afternoon.

Mike Kadlick

Josh Allen was sensational on Sunday afternoon.
Josh Allen was sensational on Sunday afternoon. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bills quarterback Josh Allen put on a performance for the ages in his team’s 44–32 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The reigning NFL MVP not only went 19-for-30 passing for 317 yards and three touchdowns, but also paced the Bills in rushing with 40 yards and an additional three scores on the ground.

The incredible stat line saw Allen make NFL history as, according to Bills BR, the 29-year-old is now the only player in league history with three-plus passing and three-plus rushing touchdowns in multiple career games. Allen’s other 3+3 performance came last December in a 44–42 win over the Rams.

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

This wasn’t the only NFL history the quarterback flirted with on Sunday afternoon, however. Allen's third rushing touchdown of the afternoon marked the 75th of his career, and in turn tied Cam Newton for the most by a quarterback (regular season) of all-time.

Here’s a look at the top 10:

Most regular season rushing touchdowns by a QB, NFL history

Rank

Player

Rushing Touchdowns

T1.

Josh Allen*

75

T1.

Cam Newton

75

3.

Jalen Hurts*

60

4.

Otto Graham

44

5.

Steve Young

43

6.

Jack Kemp

40

7.

Y.A. Tittle

39

8.

Kordell Stewart

38

T9.

Tobin Rote

37

T9.

Steve McNair

37

Allen is joined by Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts as the only active quarterbacks in the top 10 for career rushing touchdowns.

With their win over the Buccaneers, the Bills moved to 7–3 on the season as they continue to try and keep pace with the division-leading Patriots in the AFC East. Buffalo is now on a short week as it will head to Houston this coming Thursday to take on the Texans, kicking off Week 12 in the NFL.

Mark your calendars, as there’s now a decent chance Allen will break in NFL history for a second week in a row—this time in primetime.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL