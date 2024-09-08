Bills’ Josh Allen Seemed to Sell Refs on Horrible Roughing-the-Passer Call Before TD
Give Josh Allen credit, he sure can sell it when he wants something.
Late in the first half of the Buffalo Bills' matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Allen convinced an official to call roughing the passer on what appeared to be a clean sack by Zaven Collins.
The Bills faced first-and-10 from Arizona's 41-yard line with 45 seconds left in the half while trailing 17-10. Allen dropped back, didn't have anywhere to go with the ball, and Collins grabbed his collar before corralling him and taking him down. As Allen fell to the turf, he pointed to the official as if to beg for a roughing call. He got it.
Video is below.
I'm not sure what Collins did wrong there. It wasn't a horse-collar tackle, and it appeared he did everything else right.
Three plays later, Allen rushed seven yards into the end zone with 19 seconds remaining in the half to cut Arizona's lead to 17-10. That awful roughing-the-passer call definitely helped Buffalo get those points.