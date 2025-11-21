Bills WR Keon Coleman a Healthy Scratch for Second Straight Game
Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman is officially a healthy scratch for the second straight week as Buffalo heads to Houston to face the Texans on Thursday night.
Last week, Coleman was held out of action against the Buccaneers for being late to a team meeting. After the game, veteran lineman Dion Dawkins spoke a bit about the expectations the team had for the second-year receiver.
"I've already spoke to him," said Dawkins. "When I spoke to Keon before this game and I told him, I said ‘Bro look. Don't even worry about it. Everybody goes through a different journey, right? Let's just say that this is the last time and let's just move forward.’ And he said I'm with you. That's all that we need. Nobody's perfect, but in this league we need guys to come on. And Keon knows. Now he's in the hot seat and he needs to come on and show up for us. Pats on the back are over with and it’s time for him to grow up and he knows it."
Whatever issue was raised with Coleman apparently has not yet been resolved. The Bills are already down tight end Dalton Kincaid as a receiving threat. With Coleman now sidelined as well, expect more work for the likes of tight end Dawson Knox and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers. Gabe Davis was also elevated from the practice squad ahead of kickoff on Thursday night.