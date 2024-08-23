Bills' Keon Coleman Had So Much Fun Naming Random NBA Players, And Fans Loved It
Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has been entertaining fans ever since he got picked in the second round of the NFL draft in April. Soon he'll get to show what he can do in a game when the Bills open their season at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 8.
For now, however, fans will just have to keep enjoying funny moments that the Bills' social media team keeps sharing of the former Florida State star. They posted a new one on Friday and it's pretty great, with Coleman and his teammates naming random NBA players.
Coleman had so much fun coming up with names that he might still be standing in front of the camera reeling off players from the past.
This is great:
Fans rightfully loved it:
