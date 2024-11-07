SI

Bills’ Latest Defensive Addition Gives Tremendous Interview About Return to Buffalo

"It's a helluva drug to be wanted."

Stephen Douglas

Jordan Phillips addressed the media after re-signing with the Buffalo Bills.
Jordan Phillips addressed the media after re-signing with the Buffalo Bills. / @thadbrown
In this story:

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips signed with the Buffalo Bills this week, marking his third stint with the team. Phillips was clearly excited to be back in Buffalo when he spoke with the press on Wednesday as he revealed his plans to stay warm and hopes that he could finish his career in Buffalo.

The most important thing for Phillips appears to be the fact that the Bills value him, which he probably didn't feel in his brief stints with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys this year.

"Being actually wanted, it's a helluva drug," Phillips said. "You can do a lot for people when it's in the right environment."

Phillips was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2015 and he played there until the Buffalo Bills claimed him off waivers in October 2018. Phillips had a career year with Buffalo in 2019 and then signed a deal in free agency with the Arizona Cardinals, but dealt with injuries there and ended up getting released after the 2021 season. Then he returned to Buffalo for the last two seasons.

In 2024 he signed the Giants who then traded him to the Cowboys during the preseason. He never saw the field for Dallas who finally released him on Tuesday. That's when he returned to Buffalo where he clearly feels at home.

He'll make his third Bills debut this weekend.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL