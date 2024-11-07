Bills’ Latest Defensive Addition Gives Tremendous Interview About Return to Buffalo
Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips signed with the Buffalo Bills this week, marking his third stint with the team. Phillips was clearly excited to be back in Buffalo when he spoke with the press on Wednesday as he revealed his plans to stay warm and hopes that he could finish his career in Buffalo.
The most important thing for Phillips appears to be the fact that the Bills value him, which he probably didn't feel in his brief stints with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys this year.
"Being actually wanted, it's a helluva drug," Phillips said. "You can do a lot for people when it's in the right environment."
Phillips was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2015 and he played there until the Buffalo Bills claimed him off waivers in October 2018. Phillips had a career year with Buffalo in 2019 and then signed a deal in free agency with the Arizona Cardinals, but dealt with injuries there and ended up getting released after the 2021 season. Then he returned to Buffalo for the last two seasons.
In 2024 he signed the Giants who then traded him to the Cowboys during the preseason. He never saw the field for Dallas who finally released him on Tuesday. That's when he returned to Buffalo where he clearly feels at home.
He'll make his third Bills debut this weekend.