Bills QB Josh Allen Explains Why He's Rooting for the Yankees in the World Series
Josh Allen treated his fellow Buffalo Bills quarterbacks on Tuesday night and took them to Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.
Allen wanted to show his gratitude to his quarterbacks, but he also knew Mike White is a huge Yankees fan. But, who was Allen supporting?
The quarterback admitted he roots for anyone "who's playing the Dodgers" since he grew up a San Francisco Giants fan. The Dodgers are one of the Giants' big in-state rivals. So, by default, Allen said he's rooting for the Yankees to capture a 28th World Series title, even though they're down 3–1 in the series.
Allen also said he wants to support the "local teams" in New York.
Allen picked a good game to take his quarterbacks to as the Yankees won 11–4 to stay alive in the World Series. White was probably happy with the outcome.
The Yankees will host Game 5 on Wednesday night before heading back to Los Angeles for a Game 6 on Friday if necessary.