Bills Bring Back Former All-Pro CB Tre'Davious White on One-Year Contract
Tre'Davious White is returning to the place where it all began.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign White to a one-year contract worth up to $6.8 million. White, a first-round pick by Buffalo in 2017, played for the Bills from '17 to '23.
White departed Buffalo last offseason on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, but things didn't go well for him in Southern California. White began the year as the Rams' top cornerback but was benched as a healthy scratch by Week 5. White spent the next four games riding the pine before he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens in early November.
Over 93 career games for the Bills, Rams and Ravens, White has logged 333 tackles, 73 passes defensed and 18 interceptions. He had his best years early on in Buffalo, finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 and earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2019 and '20.
White rejoins a Buffalo defense that ranked ninth-worst in the NFL against the pass last year, yielding 226.1 yards per game.