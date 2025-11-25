Bills Sign Veteran WR Brandin Cooks After His Release From Saints
The Saints released veteran receiver Brandin Cooks on Saturday, and he’s already found a new home. The Bills are signing Cooks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. The Bills confirmed the news. Cooks cleared waivers on Monday.
Cooks returned to New Orleans this season after originally being drafted by the Saints in the first round in 2014. Through 10 games this season, Cooks caught just 19 passes for 165 yards. It’s clear things weren’t clicking for Cooks down in New Orleans, who has struggled to win games and switched starting quarterbacks just weeks ago.
Now, the receiver could become one of Josh Allen’s targets as he heads to Buffalo. The Bills recently put receiver Mecole Hardman on the injured reserve list, so Cooks could fill that gap.
Through nearly 12 seasons in the NFL, Cooks has accumulated 9,697 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns across playing on five different teams. The Bills will mark the sixth NFL squad he’s played for.
Cooks’s first gamewith the team will be on Sunday against the Steelers. At this point, it's unclear if Buffalo will have him acclimated enough to play so soon after joining a new team. Buffalo holds a 7–4 record and is second in the AFC East behind the red-hot 10–2 Patriots. This level of competition will be a big improvement for Cooks as the Saints hold a 2–9 record at the bottom of the NFC South.