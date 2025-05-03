Buffalo Bills receive average grade for draft class from NFL rankings
The Buffalo Bills landed in the top half of the NFL when it comes to their 2025 draft haul.
Gennaro Filice, the Deputy Editor of written content for NFL media, ranked all 32 draft classes, placing Buffalo 14th with a B grade.
Filice wrote, "When it comes to draft critics, Brandon Beane's on the warpath. To be fair, though, the Bills GM is well within his rights to scoff at complaints that Buffalo didn't prioritize the receiver position in the draft. To Beane's point, the Bills put plenty of points on the board last seaon. Shoot, Josh Allen was the freakin' league MVP. The aerial attack isn't the problem, much less the offense as a whole."
"A far bigger concern in recent years: Buffalo's undersized defensive front getting bullied. Beane wisely attacked this issue with three straight picks in Rounds 2-4. Deone Walker's definitely the biggest of the bunch at 6-7 and 331 poinds, but he's also the most unrefined, coming off a disappointing season that sent his draft stock spiraling down. Inherently, he feels like the biggest lottery ticket of the trio. The other two are enchanting: T.J. Sanders gets a lot of love for his violent hands and stoutness on the interior, while Landon Jackson brings length and strength on the edge. Is this the year Buffalo punches bullies in the face?"
RELATED: Bills fail to improve 'one of the most underwhelming' position groups in NFL
Buffalo was ranked just behind the Kansas City Chiefs at 13 and the Baltimore Ravens at 12, both AFC rivals also earning a "B" grade.
The Jets and Patriots both landed in the top five, with New York in fourth with an A mark and New England in first with the same grade. The Dolphins were nowhere to be found near the top, ranking 26th with a C+ grade.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —