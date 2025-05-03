Bills fail to improve 'one of the most underwhelming' position groups in NFL
The Buffalo Bills went heavy on defense at the NFL Draft, making six of nine selections on that side of the ball.
Despite addressing multiple defensive needs, including cornerback, the Bills made no addition to their safeties group. That position, in particular, sparks concern for Sports Illustrated as writers Gilberto Manzano and Matthew Verderame highlighted the Biggest Remaining Roster Holes for All 32 NFL Teams.
According to SI, Buffalo has remaining needs at wide receiver, safety and cornerback.
"Buffalo addressed cornerback in the first round of the draft with Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston, but the depth behind the starters is concerning. A hamstring pull could put Buffalo’s secondary in a tough spot with Tre’Davious White potentially being the next man up. Things aren’t better at safety, with the trio of Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop and Damar Hamlin being one of the most underwhelming in the league. For the receivers, the depth is decent, but there’s not a true No. 1 option."
The WR criticism seems fair. While the Bills added a receiver post draft, taking a flyer on former second-round pick Elijah Moore, the team still lacks a bona fide WR1 on the boundary.
As for the two perceived holes in the defensive backfield, Buffalo has given the impression that they are set at both safety and cornerback as OTAs unfold.
The Bills declined to draft a safety likely because they already have four, all with NFL starting experience, under contract. Adding to the trio that was tabbed "one of the most underwhelming in the league," Buffalo signed former Washington Commanders starter Darrick Forrest to a one-year free agent contract.
Then, there's the fact that the Bills, internally, view Rapp in much higher regard than those on the outside. He has two years experience in Buffalo's system after winning a Super Bowl as a starter for the Los Angeles Rams.
As for cornerback, there were needs at both starter and backup a few weeks ago, but the Bills have since added five bodies to the position. In addition to White, Buffalo also brought back former starter Dane Jackson. Then, they used the No. 30, No. 170 and No. 177 overall selections to draft cornerbacks.
Counting reported undrafted free-agent signings, the Bills currently have 88 players on the 90-man roster, and, objectively, it's one of the most-complete units in the league.
