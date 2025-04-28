Bills' GM Brandon Beane destroys WR obsessed radio host with colorful language
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the complaints about his lack of additions to the wide receiver room during his radio appearance with WGR550 on Monday morning on the Jeremy and Joe Show.
Beane started the interview by saying, "I was just listening to the last few minutes of your show before I came on. Sounds like 2018 all over with you guys." When co-host Jeremy White asked, "How so?", Beane responded passionately.
"Well you guys were bitching in 2018 about Josh Allen, you guys wanted Josh Rosen, and now you guys are b—ing that we don't have a receiver. I don't get it. We just scored 30 points in a row for eight straight games. A year ago, I get you guys asking why we didn't have receivers, but I don't understand it now. You just saw us lead the league in points, when you add all the postseason. No one scored more points than the Buffalo Bills, including the Super Bowl champions. So, you just saw us do it without Stefon Diggs. How is this group not better than last year's group? Our job is to score points and win games. Where do we need to get better? Defense, and we did that. So I get it, you gotta have a show, and you gotta have something to b—h about, but bitching about wide receiver is one of the dumbest arguments I've heard."
White responded, "Okay. I mean, I wish you'd listened to the two hours and 25 minutes before that, because there are plenty of things we do like about your draft. I find it curious the energy you're coming at us with, but that's your choice."
Beane followed up, saying, "I get it, but let's be realistic. Our job is not fantasy football, to trot out the best receivers. You've got Josh Allen, first thing you gotta do is protect him. You can't have everything. You can't have Pro Bowl wide receivers, and have a Pro Bowl offensive line, and an All Pro quarterback, and three great running backs. I'd love to play fantasy football, but there's one football Jeremy, there's one ball. You can't give it to so many people. I don't understand this narrative. I felt it a little bit from a couple of the reporters. Our job is to score points, it doesn't matter what receivers, what quarterback, if you score points at the level we scored, that is winning football."
The Bills drafted Kaden Prather in the seventh round, the first time they significantly addressed the wide receiver position since signing Joshua Palmer in free agency. Beane went on to explain that the addition of Palmer, along with Curtis Samuel at full health, should help improve the wide receiver room. He also added that a player like Dalton Kincaid should be considered in the conversation as well, due to his abilities to contribute in the passing game.
Beane's full interview on the Jeremy and Joe Show can be found on Audacy.com.