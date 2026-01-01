Two Bills named to prominent 2025 All-Rookie team

The Buffalo Bills' 2025 draft class was expected to have some full-time contributors, and at least two of them have been just that.

So much so that ESPN recognized their solid seasons by naming defensive tackle Deone Walker and cornerback Max Hairston to the ESPN All-Rookie team. Walker was named first-team, while Hairston was second-team.

First team — Deone Walker, DT (Round 4)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scrambles away from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills selected Walker in the fourth round with the 109th overall pick. Walker stepped in right away and became an integral part of the Bills' defensive line rotation. He's been especially vital to the Bills' defense with injuries to fellow rookie T.J. Sanders, Ed Oliver, and DaQuan Jones. Walker has been the one mainstay all season.

"Once a prospective first-rounder thanks to his truly elite size (and great movement skills at 6-foot-7, 331 pounds), Walker fell in the draft after a poor final season at Kentucky. Buffalo struck gold when it took the risk in Round 4. Walker regularly takes on two blockers at the line of scrimmage, creates tackle-for-loss opportunities, and makes high-effort pursuit plays into the boundary. He has also found more quick wins as a pass rusher than I expected. He'll get his hands into passing lanes, too -- and at his size, that's a big impediment for opponent QBs," said ESPN's Ben Solak.

Second team — Maxwell Hairston, CB (Round 1)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) intercepts the ball in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Hairston was expected to step in as the starting cornerback opposite Christian Benford, but an injury during training camp brought everything to a screeching halt. Hairston was battling fellow cornerback Tre'Davious White, but the injury ended that camp battle. Since Hairston's return from injury, he's been a solid addition to the Bills' secondary, often rotating with White.

Ben Solak had this to say about Hairston, "Hairston has 156 coverage snaps this season, which isjustenough to qualify (it's a made-up list, so there are no real rules). Hairston has the speed, ball-tracking ability, and ball skills of a true No. 1 cornerback with shadow ability, though his play is predictably up and down for a rookie who missed training camp. His lack of bulk will also be exposed by physical receivers and in run defense. Hairston barely beats out two more physical corners -- Nohl Williams (Chiefs) and Azareye'h Thomas (Jets) -- who have fewer splash plays."

Future prospects for Walker, Hairston

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) and safety Jordan Poyer (21) tackle Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Bills have a Week 18 matchup with their AFC East rival, the New York Jets. It's still unknown how much head coach Sean McDermott will let the starters play, but you can expect both Walker and Hairston to get some playing time as they continue to develop, and both will be counted on to continue their strong play into the postseason.

The future is also very bright for Walker and Hairston. Having a full offseason to focus on their growth and study game film will pay big dividends next season. They should, along with other rookies such as Sanders, be instrumental to the Bills' defense and help build a foundation for McDermott to continue the youth movement on that side of the ball.

