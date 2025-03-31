Bills making serious push to bring future NFL Draft to new Highmark Stadium
It won't happen next year or even the year after, but the NFL Draft seems destined to land in Orchard Park at some point in the reasonably near future.
Buffalo Bills COO Pete Gueli, who also runs the Sabres of the NHL, confirmed that the organization has been in contact with the NFL, and it has clearly expressed interest in hosting the annual springtime event at the new stadium slated to open in Summer 2026.
With a new Highmark Stadium going up right across the street from the current one on Abbott Road in Orchard Park, followed by plans to tear down the original building in March 2027, the Bills are attempting to create a space conducive to hosting large-scale special events. Gueli shared those intentions during an interview with WGR's Sal Capaccio on Sunday at the league meetingx in West Palm Beach.
“We're in constant contact with the league. We've expressed interest," said Gueli. "We've kind of gone above and beyond to make sure they know that we think Buffalo would be a special place for the NFL Draft."
Over the last 20 years, the NFL has made a habit of rewarding clubs for building new stadiums by providing them opportunities to host marquee league-wide event. Naturally, the Super Bowl is the coveted crown jewel, but without a roof on the stadium, there is zero chance the big game ever lands in Orchard Park.
Although it pales in comparison to the Super Bowl, the NFL Draft is a widely-watched and highly-coveted event, and it's only logical to bring it to a true football town. This year, the small-market Green Bay Packers will host the draft, and the Bills will be there to take notes.
"We're going to send a contingent to Green Bay to see how they do it. Small market, I think there's a lot of similarities, so the process is continuing," said Gueli.
It appears to be only a question of when it will be the Bills' turn to play the role of host for the NFL Draft.
"We initially applied for '28 or '29. If I had to guess, I'd say probably leaning more towards '29 based on all the work we need to do," said Gueli. "I wouldn't rule out '28, but directionally, you're probably looking at '29.”
