Summarizing Buffalo Bills' activity at NFL Draft with details on all nine picks
The Buffalo Bills entered the 2025 NFL Draft with 10 selections, and came away with nine players.
For a minute, it looked as if the Bills had forgotten that the offense exists. Buffalo used its first five picks to draft defensive players. In the end, six of the nine draftees are on defense (3 CB, 2 DT, 1 DE).
The Bills did not select an offensive player until No. 173 overall when they used a compensatory fifth-rounder on Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes. They followed with Connecticut offensive tackle Chase Lundt at No. 206 overall and Maryland wide receiver Kade Prather with the No. 240 selection.
“It was truly the board," said general manager Brandon Beane. "Until we got to the very end of the draft, the very end of the draft, it was the highest player on the board. That's what it was."
After two trades, both with the Chicago Bears, Buffalo picked at least once in all seven rounds. The Bills made multiple selections in Rounds 5 and 6.
Trade Activity
The Bills made their first deal early on Friday night, moving up in Round 2 to No. 41 overall and subsequently drafting South Carolina defensive tackle TJ Sanders. Buffalo gave two second-rounders (No. 56 and 62 overall) and a fourth-rounder (No. 109) to Chicago for the No. 41, No. 72 (Round 3) and No. 240 (Round 7) selections.
On Saturday, the Bills struck a deal to take back the No. 109 overall pick in exchange for selections No. 132 (Round 4) and No. 169 (Round 5).
Heavy on SEC Talent
The first four selections all competed collegiately in the highly-respected Southeastern Conference, and they also attended the Reese's Senior Bowl. SEC players are perceived to be the most "NFL ready" from facing fierce, high-stakes competition on a weekly basis.
Preference for Pre-Draft Visitors
Even sixth-round selection Dorian Strong made a pre-draft stop in Orchard Park. He was one of five 2025 Bills' draftees known to have done so.
Three of the first four picks — CB Max Hairston, DT TJ Sanders, DT Deone Walker — all made official "30" visits leading up to the draft. While the Bills did not use one of their 30 allotted visits on third-round defensive end Landon Jackson, the Arkansas product met with team officials at the NFL Combine and again at his Pro Day.
On Saturday evening, Beane revealed that Buffalo hosted fifth-round tight End Jackson Hawes on a "30" visit.
CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky (Round 1 — No. 30 overall)
The three-year contributor became a starter in 2023, proceeding to earn All-SEC Second Team honors. Hairston ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28s to lead all NFL Combine Participants.
DT TJ Sanders, South Carolina (Round 2 — No. 41 overall)
Sanders can stuff the run, and he is also far from a liability when remaining on the field is passing situations. The three-year contributor ascended to All-SEC Second Team status in 2024,
totaling 4.0 sacks and six quarterback hurries.
DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas (Round 3 — No. 72 overall)
After making five appearances for LSU in 2021, Jackson transferred to Arkansas where he went on to become a two-time All-Southeastern Conference honors (2023, 2024). The 6-foot-6 EDGE has accounted for 23.0 tackles-for-loss over his last 24 starts.
DT Deone Walker, Kentucky (Round 4 — No. 109 overall)
The 331-pound Walker was a Kentucky captain who recorded 22.0 tackles-for-loss and 13 quarterback hurries over 37 games (36 starts). While earning two All-SEC selections for his on-field exploits, the 6-foot-7 gap plugger doubled as a Dean's List student.
CB Jordan Hancock, Ohio State (Round 5 — No. 170 overall)
The 6-foot defensive back started 14 games for the nation's top-ranked college defense that spearheaded the Buckeyes' CFP title run. Hancock ran a solid 4.42s in the 40-yard dash.
TE Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech (Round 5 — No. 173 overall)
Hawes spent five years at Yale before landing at ACC member Georgia Tech. The blocking extraordinaire was a two-time All-Ivy selection prior to transferring up.
CB Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech (Round 6 — No. 177 overall)
The 6-foot-1 Strong started games in five different seasons for Virginia Tech dating back to the COVID-affected 2020 campaign.
RT Chase Lundt, Connecticut (Round 6 — No. 206 overall)
An absolute rock at right tackle for the Huskies, Lundt did not miss a start over the past three seasons.
WR Kaden Prather, Maryland (Round 7 — No. 240 overall)
Prather, who officially measured at 6' 3.5" tall, has the preferred body type for an outside wide receiver. He weighs 204 pounds and runs a respectable 4.46 in the 40-yard dash, giving him the ability to stretch the field on the boundary.
