Bills shortchange Josh Allen and offense to earn ho-hum NFL Draft grade
There's an argument being made that the Buffalo Bills completely ignored one of their top NFL Draft needs while reaching to fill another.
The Bills did not address the wide receiver position until their final selection at No. 240 overall on Saturday when they picked Maryland's Kaden Prather. One day earlier, Buffalo traded up 15 spots in Round 2 and drafted South Carolina defensive tackle TJ Sanders at No. 41 overall.
Those decisions are seemingly what pushed ESPN's Mel Kiper to put a B- grade on the Bills' draft haul. The longtime draft guru listed Buffalo's "top needs entering the draft" as cornerback, defensive tackle and wide receiver, and it appears the failure to secure a highly-rated pass-catcher is the basis for his fiercest criticism of the Bills' draft class.
"While Buffalo walked away from the draft with some defensive upgrades, quarterback Josh Allen's unit didn't improve this month. Buffalo could regret not doing more there," said Kiper.
The Bills could add a veteran free agent on a salary cap-friendly contract in the coming, but there also may be a feeling of comfort with the wide receivers already on board. Buffalo signed Joshua Palmer away from the Los Angeles Chargers in March. There is also a likely expectation that Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel assume larger roles in their second year with the team.
There is the thought that the Bills could've held on to their two late Round 2 picks and selected a DT and WR as opposed to packaging them for a trade up to draft Sanders.
"The Bills didn't enter the draft with many glaring issues," said Kiper. "The other two main needs were defensive tackle and receiver. The Bills checked the first box when they took T.J. Sanders on Day 2. It was a reach. Sanders was 126th on my board -- and the Bills had to trade up to get him. But they had eight sacks from inside last season, third fewest in the league, and that's Sanders' specialty. He consistently gets pressure. Sanders should fit in next to Ed Oliver. Third-round edge rusher Landon Jackson and fourth-round defensive tackle Deone Walker will contribute on the D-line, too. ... Not taking a receiver until No. 240 (Kaden Prather) was curious. The Bills' first five picks went to defense, only the second time in the common draft era they've done that (2006)."
Allen has proven capable of operating effectively as is (he won the NFL MVP award the season after Buffalo traded away Stefon Diggs), but one can argue that the Bills didn't use their draft capital to directly ease the burden on him.
