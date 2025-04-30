Bills hoping 'Top 10 guy' returns to form, giving Brandon Beane ultimate draft steal
His draft stock fell dramatically in one year's time, and the Buffalo Bills may be a huge beneficiary in the end.
The Bills selected Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker with the No. 109 overall pick at the NFL Draft, adding a 6-foot-7 behemoth who was once tabbed as a first-round prospect. Buffalo was clearly enthused to see Walker on the board at the start of Day 3, trading back up to the seventh spot in Round 4 to secure a potential steal.
"Last summer, when people did their so-called mock drafts ... he was viewed as a Top 10 guy," said NFL Films producer Greg Cosell during a regular appearance on One Bills Live. "I did him last summer from his 2023 tape and I couldn't agree more. I mean, he had a rare combination of size and athleticism, imposing length."
Unfortunately for Walker, his production slipped in 2024 as he was reportedly dealing with a back injury. He went from 7.5 sacks in 2023 to 1.5 sacks this past season.
Bills' general manager Brandon Beane, however, didn't forget what he saw from Walker on film one year prior.
“We start that process in May, and I had a very, my own grade, I had a very good grade on him before he ever played a game this year, based off of his 2023 film. His 2024 film was more, was a little inconsistent," said Beane following the draft. "The more research you do, you find out he's dealing with a back situation, and so that's where you just go, alright, if we can get this guy back to 2023, he wouldn't be here right now."
Walker, a two-year team captain, was a Top 40 prospect after earning All-Southeastern Conference First Team honors as a sophomore.
"He didn't forget how to play football in a year. And I believe if he had come out a year ago, he would have been in the first round. That's my opinion," said Beane.
Now, it's up to the Bills to get Walker back to that first-round level.
