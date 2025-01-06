Bo Nix Celebrated Snapping Broncos' Playoff Drought With Much-Deserved Victory Lap
The Denver Broncos are back in the NFL postseason for the first time since the 2015 season, when they went on to win Super Bowl 50.
After putting an end to the franchise's nine-year postseason drought in his first season as a pro, rookie quarterback Bo Nix was fired up, and he celebrated accordingly.
Before heading back to the locker room, Nix proceeded to take a victory lap around Empower Field, making sure to high -ive all the Broncos fans he passed in the front row of the stadium.
The last Broncos quarterback to feature in a playoff game was Peyton Manning. It was easy to see see just how excited the fanbase was to clinch a postseason berth after nearly a decade of missing out on the playoffs.
Nix made incredible strides throughout the season. After getting off to a rocky start during which he failed to throw a touchdown pass in his first three games, he managed to find his footing, after which the wins started to pile up. In his final 14 games, Nix threw for 29 touchdown passes and just eight interceptions, while Denver went 9-5 in that span.
The Broncos are now slated to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round, but Nix made sure to soak in the moment with the team's supporters before turning his focus toward the playoffs.