Bo Nix Had a Historically Bad Half With Negative Passing Yards vs. Jets
The New York Jets took a 6-0 lead over the Denver Broncos into halftime at the Meadowlands in Week 4. Aaron Rodgers had a particularly quiet half, completing just eight of 16 passes for 81 yards. He was also sacked three times in the rain, but somehow, the quarterback on the other sideline was even worse.
Much worse even.
Broncos' rookie quarterback Bo Nix completed 7-of-15 passes for negative-seven passing yards. That's not a typo. Nix's longest completion of the game went for two yards. Four of his completions were for negative yardage.
Tortured viewers and curious box score-checkers were amazed by the numbers. Or lack there of.
The good news is that Nix won't need a huge second half to improve his numbers and the Broncos are still in the game. The bad news is that the Broncos might not be able to do anything to improve either situation.