Bo Nix Had Classy Message for Lamar Jackson After Broncos' Blowout Loss to Ravens
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix had a brutal game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens but it was likely a day that he'll never forget as it was the first time he was able to face Lamar Jackson and see his greatness in person.
Jackson and the Ravens rolled to a 41-10 victory over Nix and the Broncos. The two-time NFL MVP had 280 yards passing with 3 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Nix, meanwhile, threw for 233 yards with an interception and zero touchdowns.
After the game Nix spoke highly about what it was like to share the field with Jackson.
"He’s a phenomenal player," Nix said. "Throws the ball really well. He used several arm angles which is really good. It’s hard to do what he does on a consistent basis. He missed some practice this week and he came out and looked very sharp. Props to him. He’s a phenomenal player and that’s why he has all the accolades that he does. I was able to see him for a brief time after the game and it’s just mutual respect. We’ve both been in each other’s shoes. We both know what it's like to navigate the craziness. I just think it’s special to be able to share a field with a guy like that and hopefully there’s many more."
Respect.
The Broncos are now 5-4 after the loss while the Ravens improved to 6-3.