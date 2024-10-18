Bo Nix Throws Worst Pass of the Season, Misses Two Wide Open Receivers on One Play
The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints met on Thursday Night Football in Week 7, giving Prime Video viewers the Bo Nix - Spencer Rattler QB battle they'd been asking for all season. The matchup quickly lived up to the non-existent hype as both teams punted on their first possessions.
On Denver's first drive Bo Nix picked up two first downs with his legs before he threw three consecutive incomplete passes to set up that punt. One of those throws was real bad as Nix overthrew one open receiver and underthrew another open receiver on the same play.
Tight end Lucas Krull and wide receiver Troy Franklin had both snuck behind the defense and got open. Nix, who did not get his feet set despite the fact that he had a clean pocket and two open teammates, put it right between them.
Amazingly, the Broncos would go on to score on their next three drives and take a 13-0 lead midway through the second quarter.