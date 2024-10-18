SI

Bo Nix Throws Worst Pass of the Season, Misses Two Wide Open Receivers on One Play

Stephen Douglas

Bo Nix during the Broncos game against the Saints.
Bo Nix during the Broncos game against the Saints. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints met on Thursday Night Football in Week 7, giving Prime Video viewers the Bo Nix - Spencer Rattler QB battle they'd been asking for all season. The matchup quickly lived up to the non-existent hype as both teams punted on their first possessions.

On Denver's first drive Bo Nix picked up two first downs with his legs before he threw three consecutive incomplete passes to set up that punt. One of those throws was real bad as Nix overthrew one open receiver and underthrew another open receiver on the same play.

Tight end Lucas Krull and wide receiver Troy Franklin had both snuck behind the defense and got open. Nix, who did not get his feet set despite the fact that he had a clean pocket and two open teammates, put it right between them.

Amazingly, the Broncos would go on to score on their next three drives and take a 13-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL