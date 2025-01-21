Breaking Down the Cost of a Super Bowl Suite in 2025
Super Bowl ticket prices are no joke. Increasing steadily every year since the mid-2000s, the Super Bowl isn’t so much of a game as it is a spectacle. It’s a global phenomenon that’s iconic not just for the game itself but a star-studded halftime show, iconic commercials and being a staple of American culture.
Hundreds of millions will be watching Super Bowl LIX on TV, from their couch. Roughly 76,000 will watch the game in person in New Orleans. The rest will be left to dream.
But while some dream of maybe getting a chance to sit in the nosebleeds for the Big Game, others are dolling out some serious cash for luxury suites.
Just how much, exactly, does it cost to secure a suite inside Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIX?
Well, as the Super Bowl’s cultural impact grows, so does the competition to participate in the spectacle live and in person.
So let’s break down the cost of a suite for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
What Is a Super Bowl Suite?
The Superdome has 165 suites, allowing guests to take in events from premium locations. Catering is provided and the suites themselves are privately owned.
A suite will provide an excellent view of the event, while giving users privacy and extra comfort.
Caesars Superdome has 64 suites on the 400 level and 89 on the 300 level. There are 12 additional suites on the field level in the north end zone. On the low end, a suite offers 14 seats, while the largest fits 40.
The Average Cost of a Super Bowl Suite in 2025
For Super Bowl LIX, the price of a normal ticket start suite ranges from $750,000 to about $2 million.
Standard tickets are at an average price of about $5,000 for Super Bowl LIX. For a suite? The low end is $750,000 and the most expensive is $2 million.
In 2022, SoFi Stadium’s largest suite went for $2.2 million. Last year, Allegiant Stadium’s priciest suite (which Taylor Swift watched the game in) was $3 million.
It’s a far cry from Super Bowl I tickets, which went for $12 on average (or $110 when adjusted for today’s inflation).
Who Buys Super Bowl Suites?
With such a steep price tag, you can probably imagine who is buying suites for the Super Bowl.
Celebrities, mostly. Sometimes a player will purchase a suite for the family.
Last season, Travis Kelce purchased a suite large enough for his entire family, plus T-Swift and her entire family. At the time, it was reported to have cost upwards of $1 million. But recently on his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce suggested the suite cost $3 million.
Despite pushback from husband Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo reportedly purchased a suite for herself and McCaffrey’s family last season. There’s no confirmation on price, but based on the size many speculate it was close to $2 million.
What’s Included in a Super Bowl Suite?
For those watching Super Bowl LIX in a suite, there are plenty of exclusives.
VIP parking passes to the Superdome, catering from Sodexo Live, private restrooms, open air seating and more comfortable chairs.
It truly is a premium, luxury experience. Which probably explains why the world’s elite tend to grab most of them.
The parking passes alone are probably worth a ton of money, considering the VIP parking lot gets priority when exiting.
Add in some chef-made food and some premium seating and you’ve got yourself one incredible experience. Not to mention that securing a luxury suite at the Super Bowl is a significant status symbol.
Really, it seems like investing in a luxury suite is about a combination of exclusivity, comfort and prestige. And you can’t put a price on that, can you?