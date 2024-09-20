Breece Hall Posts Funny Message About the Importance of Protecting Aaron Rodgers
The York Jets thoroughly dominated the New England Patriots in Week 3, beating their AFC East rivals 24-3 on Thursday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers played his best football in years while the Patriots offense was nowhere to be seen.
One key to the Jets' offensive success was protecting Rodgers, who was sacked just twice compared to the Patriots quarterbacks, who were sacked seven times. Keeping Rodgers clean will be incredibly important for New York this season considering the quarterback's age and the fact that he's coming off an ACL tear.
Running back Breece Hall understands this, which is why he was proud to get absolutely trucked by Jahlania Tavai in service of protecting Rodgers. After the game he quote-tweeted a video of the play saying, "Yall really don't know how hard pass pro is" and "Anything to Keep 8 Clean."
Hall was rewarded for putting his body on the line for Rodgers with 16 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. He was also targeted five times which he turned into four catches for another 29 yards. It's not the most eye-popping stat line, but when you factor in the stuff that doesn't go in the box score, it's a game the Jets are certainly happy with.