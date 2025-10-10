SI

Brian Daboll Was Furious With Doctors During Jaxson Dart's Concussion Evaluation

Stephen Douglas

Brian Daboll was not happy with team doctors when Jaxson Dart had to leave the game to be evaluated for a head injury.
Jaxson Dart had to briefly leave the Giants' matchup against the Eagles on Thursday night after taking a hard hit on a run. Dart stayed on the ground for a minute before getting up to run to the sideline where he went into the blue medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion.

That's when things got weird. Giants coach Brian Daboll followed Dart into the tent, but was asked to leave.

Backup quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game for Dart and handed the ball off on second-and-11. When Dart was not cleared to return in time to replace Wilson on third down, Brian Daboll appeared to be very frustrated and was seen yelling at one of the medical professionals involved.

Daboll was also seen waving his arms to indicate they should hurry. The Giants ended up punting and Dart—after clearing concussion protocol—returned for the next series.

