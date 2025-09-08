Brian Daboll Makes Decision on Giants Starting QB for Week 2 vs. Cowboys
After Russell Wilson's Giants debut on Sunday, resulting in a 21-6 loss to the Commanders, NFL fans were curious if New York coach Brian Daboll would bench Wilson and start rookie Jaxson Dart to see if Dart's a better fit for what the Giants need right now.
After the game, Daboll wouldn't commit to naming Wilson as the starter for Week 2, leaving many fans wondering if he would give Dart a chance this quickly into the season. However, Daboll told reporters on Monday that he intends to start Wilson again in Week 2 against the Cowboys on Sunday.
This will surely be another test to see how Wilson performs. The quarterback question will likely be one unanswered until Daboll gives Dart a shot sometime this season. There's a possibility Giants fans will see Dart on the field sooner rather than later if Wilson continues to underperform.
Wilson definitely struggled in his Giants debut. He completed 17 of 37 pass attempts for 168 yards and zero touchdowns. He was also sacked twice. He earned a 59.3 quarterback rating, which was one of the lowest across the league in Week 1.