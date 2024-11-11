Brian Daboll Refused to Commit to Keeping Daniel Jones as Giants Starter
The New York Giants' struggles continued on Sunday as they lost to the Carolina Panthers in overtime, 20-17, in Munich, Germany. It was another messy game in a season full of them for the Giants, who are now 2-8, as starting quarterback Daniel Jones turned the ball over twice and threw no touchdowns. It marks the fifth game of the season that Jones recorded a turnover and failed to record a single touchdown.
With the losses piling up, Brian Daboll met with media on Monday and was asked if he'd remain committed to Jones as the starting quarterback going forward. The head coach was non-committal and merely said the team would evaluate things during its Week 11 bye.
Should the Giants bench Jones, their options are Drew Lock (now on his third NFL team) and Tommy DeVito, the Jersey man of legend from 2023. It therefore feels unlikely the savior for this squad is currently on the roster. Lock and DeVito are mostly known quantities at this point and they are not even guaranteed to be better than Jones.
However, bad football teams eventually get to the point where something has to change. The definition of madness is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result, after all. For the Giants, maybe a quarterback change could break the dam of frustration and allow for some positive momentum down the stretch.
Or maybe not. The season feels lost already for New York. It will be a long week for Daboll to try and figure out the best way forward. The Giants will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 24.