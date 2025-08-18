Brian Robinson Jr. Trade: Three Best Fits for Commanders RB
Running back Brian Robinson Jr. faces an uncertain future with the Washington Commanders as the team prepares to potentially trade the 26-year-old ahead of the 2025 season.
It was announced Monday that Robinson would not be suiting up for the team's preseason game against the Bengals, a decision that's related to the trade conversations surrounding him.
The Commanders have a crowded running backs room, and while Robinson is pegged as the starter, he's also entering the final year of his rookie contract. It seems unlikely Washington would want to sign him to an extension, given their willingness to trade him, so he may end up being the odd man out.
Behind Robinson on the Commanders' depth chart at running back are Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Additionally, offseason acquisition Deebo Samuel could also see some work out of the backfield, as he's done in the past with the 49ers.
Should Robinson be headed for a departure from D.C., these three teams would be strong fits for the running back, who will be looking to showcase his best stuff ahead of free agency.
Dallas Cowboys
Heading into the 2025 season, the Cowboys have arguably the worst running backs room in the NFL. While navigating an in-division trade with the Commanders may be difficult, if the deal benefit both sides, it's certainly possible something could come to fruition.
The Cowboys need a running back. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders are currently their No. 1 and 2 on the depth chart, and the injured Jayden Blue is their third-stringer. Robinson would arguably top the group if brought aboard, and with only one year left on his deal, he likely wouldn't cost much to acquire.
Robinson is coming off a career year in which he scored eight rushing touchdowns. He's had at least 700 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons, and has 20 total touchdowns in 41 games. He could play behind a solid offensive line in Dallas, and he wouldn't need to be the featured back due to the fact that he'd have a pair of veterans also in the mix behind him.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs are another team that lacks a standout group of running backs. Isiah Pacheco is certainly a capable ball carrier, but Kareem Hunt isn't as sharp as he once was and Elijah Mitchell is often unavailable due to injury. A one-two punch of Pacheco and Robinson could be quite a formidable tandem for the Chiefs, if they were interested in bringing him to Arrowhead.
Robinson didn't play a huge role in the Commanders' passing game in 2024, due to the addition of Austin Ekeler, but he's had success as a receiving back in the past. In '23, he caught 36 passes on just 43 targets and scored four receiving touchdowns while recording 368 yards. An injury limited Pacheco to seven games last season, and he averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in his return. Adding some depth such as Robinson could be a valuable move in case Pacheco starts the year slow or goes down with another injury.
Chicago Bears
The Bears are lacking depth at running back, and generally have a rather lackluster group as a whole. D'Andre Swift didn't have his best season during his first year in Chicago, and behind him on the depth chart are Roschon Johnson, rookie Kyle Monangai and Travis Homer. Making a move for Robinson could provide the Bears with a more run-first option out of the backfield, as opposed to Swift who is often utilized as a pass-catcher.
Adding Robinson to the mix would heighten the group's versatility, which could benefit Caleb Williams and the rest of the offense by opening up the run game. The Bears ranked 24th in the NFL in rushing yards per game last season, so there's certainly room for improvement in that area. One year of Robinson could help this emerging offense as it looks to take the next steps in its development.