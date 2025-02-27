Brian Schottenheimer Cracks 'Let Russ Cook' Joke When Discussing Cowboys Running Game
The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for better results in 2025 after parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy last month. They've since promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the position and will look to improve upon their uncharacteristically low 20.6 points per game scored last season, which was good for just 21st in the NFL.
More specifically, Dallas needs to get their run game going again. Using a running back by committee of Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliot and Deuce Vaughn, among others, in 2024, the Cowboys ranked just 27th in rushing yards (1,705) and 32nd in rushing touchdowns (six) in 2024.
Schottenheimer was asked about improving this aspect of the team's offense at the NFL scouting combine on Thursday. Before answering seriously, he cracked a pretty funny joke.
"I got in trouble for letting Russ cook a little bit back in Seattle," Schottenheimer said with a smile, referring to Russell Wilson—who was his quarterback while the OC of the Seahawks. "Some people got the joke, some people didn't."
For those unfamiliar, "Let Russ Cook" was a phrase used by NFL fans a few years ago who wanted the Seahawks to stop running the football all the time, and instead let Wilson take more control of the offense.
Schottenheimer then pivoted to his real answer.
“No, at the end of the day, you have to be able to run the football," he explained. "We’ve made a commitment that we want to be great on both sides of the line of scrimmage."
Dallas holds the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.