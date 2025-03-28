Brian Windhorst Had Such a Nice Message for LeBron James After Comments on Pat McAfee
LeBron James wasn't afraid to take shots at ESPN while on the network's popular Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, as he seemed to fire back at several analysts who have criticized him over the years.
The Los Angeles Lakers star ruthlessly ripped Stephen A. Smith for going public with their viral confrontation before turning his brief attention to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. James called out the longtime analyst for being "weird" but didn't offer much more explanation.
"I seen Brian Windhorst on one of these shows not too long ago," Lebron told McAfee. "This guy was saying he's like my f---ing best friend. These guys are just weird."
Windhorst delivered a classy response to James's jab on ESPN Cleveland Friday:
"LeBron doesn't owe me anything, I owe him a lot," Windhorst said. "He has been a great friend to my hometown and my alma mater, that I would stand on. Anything else I would never say or never stand on.
"Just know, Chris, that I met LeBron 25 years ago. My understanding of LeBron and where people stand in his life has been crystal clear for a long time."
Both James's and Windhorst's paths to stardom stemmed from the same place—St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron—and wound through the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat before they got to where they are now.
Hopefully, the saga between James and ESPN media members comes to an end soon.