Broncos Assistant Mike Westhoff Stepping Down From Role Due to Health Issue
Denver Broncos assistant head coach Mike Westhoff is set to step down from his role with the team amid an ongoing health issue, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
Westhoff, 76, spoke with the Broncos' coaching staff, including head coach Sean Payton, before ultimately deciding it was in his best interest to return to his home in Florida. Westhoff had reportedly been experiencing issues with his vision and underwent an MRI among other tests.
Westhoff has coached in the NFL for 33 years, dating back to 1982 when he entered the league as an assistant with the Indianapolis Colts. Prior to that, he'd served on the coaching staff at various college programs.
Westhoff, primarily a special teams coach, also spent time with the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and the Broncos. He joined Payton's coaching staff in Denver in 2023, having had previously worked alongside him in New Orleans.
"It’s not easy to make this decision, but this was a wake-up call that I needed to put my health first," Westhoff told the NFL Network. "This team is very much headed in the right direction with a strong foundation and a winning culture. I'm grateful to Sean for giving me the opportunity to contribute to a first-class organization and wish the Broncos the very best."