Broncos' Bo Nix Offered Blunt Explanation for Costly Interception vs. Steelers
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix struggled during the team's 13–6 Week 2 loss on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s yet to throw a passing touchdown through two NFL starts.
Nix had a chance to put six points on the board for the Broncos on Sunday, but an errant throw in the end zone was painstakingly intercepted.
After the game, a reporter asked Nix to walk them through the play, and he did so, albeit bluntly.
"Uh, yeah. Dropped back. Threw it to the other team," Nix explained flatly.
That's certainly one way of detailing what went wrong on the play.
Denver had been driving down the field and reached the Steelers' 6-yard line during the third quarter. On second-and-goal, Nix attempted to find Courtland Sutton in the end zone, but it was Pittsburgh's Cory Trice Jr. who came away with the football. It was the fourth interception of the season for Nix, as he's struggled with reading coverages and trying to force throws early into his professional career.
That throw in particular was seemingly a sore spot for Nix, who didn't feel like elaborating much about it after the game.
Nix completed 20 of 35 pass attempts for 246 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. He was Denver's leading rusher with 25 yards on four attempts.