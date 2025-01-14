Broncos Rookie QB Bo Nix Played Part of Season With Three Back Fractures
The Denver Broncos' 2024 season came to an end on Sunday when they fell 31–7 to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. And now, rookie quarterback Bo Nix is opening up about an injury he dealt with in November.
Nix appeared on the Week 13 injury report with a back injury, which has now been revealed as a transverse process fracture, a break on a side of a vertebra in your spine. He had three of these fractures in his back.
He suffered the injury during the team's win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. The injury occurred in the first half, but he was later slammed to the ground on his back by Maxx Crosby in the second half, which likely didn't help. Nix ended up completing 70.4% of his passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns in that game.
Nix received treatment for the fractures that week, but, he didn't miss any time as he went on to start the following Monday against the Cleveland Browns.
"The biggest week was I had a transverse process fracture in my back,'' Nix said, via Mike Klis of 9News. "That week got treatment, made it through that week. Monday Night Football was a stretch where we were all kind of banged up. And I wasn't going to miss the first Monday night game. I got treatment on it and then we were fortunate to have an off (bye) week the next week and it kind of went away after that. That moment was annoying but we all play with something."
Luckily for Nix and the Broncos, Denver had a bye week in Week 14, and Nix admitted that time off really helped him feel better. He started the final four regular season games and also suited up for their playoff game while battling through the injury, displaying plenty of toughness during his first year as a pro.