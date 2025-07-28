Broncos, Courtland Sutton Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension
Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension with the team, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. He will earn around $23 million annually, which is an increase of nearly $8 million per year from his previous contract.
Sutton was entering the final year of his deal, and coach Sean Payton noted that the receiver would be getting a new deal soon. Sutton didn't miss any time at training camp this past week amid the contract discussions.
Sutton will enter his eighth year with the Broncos, the only team he's played for in his NFL career. He's been a pretty consistent star for Denver over the course of his career. Last season, playing with rookie quarterback Bo Nix, Sutton notched over 1,000 receiving yards for the second time in his career. His 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns led the team's offense.
The receiver will continue to be Nix's preferred target on the field in 2025. Sutton had more than double the amount of receiving yards compared to the next Bronco on the roster (Marvin Mims Jr. had 503 yards). The connection between Nix and Sutton is definitely there, and their partnership will remain in Denver for the foreseeable future.