Broncos vs. Raiders: Three Bold Predictions for ‘Thursday Night Football’
Denver (7–2) has won six consecutive games, though five of those were one-score contests. The Broncos’ defense has been sensational in 2025, and Bo Nix is playing at a high level through the first half of the year.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas was a seller at the trade deadline, parting ways with veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The team sits at 2–6 after an overtime loss to the Jaguars last week.
This matchup has the makings of a potentially lopsided win for the Broncos at home, so let’s make some bold predictions.
Geno Smith will throw two-plus interceptions and get sacked multiple times
Smith has been one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL this year. He has just two games in which he’s not thrown an interception, and has thrown multiple picks in three different games.
Smith’s struggles will likely continue against one of the NFL’s best defenses. The Broncos have held opposing passers to an average of 186.8 yards per game (sixth-best in the NFL) and have a league-high 40 sacks, 12 more than the next-best team. Although Patrick Surtain II won’t be on the field, Denver’s pass rush will get home and impact Smith’s ability to make plays downfield. —Karl Rasmussen
Troy Franklin will have 100 receiving yards and a touchdown
So far this season, Franklin has been targeted 64 times, ranking 24th in the NFL, which would be in the low-end WR1 range. The chemistry Nix and Franklin have dates back to their college days at Oregon, and in his second season in Denver, Franklin is enjoying a breakout year.
He’s already doubled his touchdown production from his entire rookie season and has more receptions, too. Franklin has three touchdown catches in his last three games, with 28 targets in that span. I’m expecting Nix to continue looking in Franklin’s direction whenever possible on Thursday night.
As such, I’m predicting Franklin will record his first-career 100-yard game and score his fifth touchdown on Thursday night. —Rasmussen
Broncos will win their seventh straight—by three scores—to maintain the catbird seat in AFC West
The Broncos have been riding a six-game winning streak since September. Their only two losses this season are to the Chargers and Colts—by a combined four points—while their wins, too, have been nail-biters, with five of seven by only one score.
Seven of Denver’s nine games this season have come by eight points or fewer, but tonight feels different. I’m predicting they truly find their groove and beat up on the lowly Raiders on the road, 27–9. —Mike Kadlick