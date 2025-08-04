Broncos’ Sean Payton Made Bold ‘Superstar’ Prediction About QB Bo Nix
Bo Nix is coming off an extremely strong rookie campaign that saw him throw for more passing yards and touchdowns than the Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels. Expectations are high going into his second season and no one is higher on the young Denver Broncos quarterback than head coach Sean Payton.
Payton has not been shy about his feelings about Nix since he drafted him in 2024 and that has continued this offseason. In a recent conversation with SI's Albert Breer, Payton had some incredibly high praise for his quarterback.
“I honestly think he’s gonna be one of the top quarterbacks within the next two years,” Payton said. “I think he’s going to be a superstar.”
If Payton is right then Nix is going to go from a nice story to the center of one of the biggest conversations in all of sports as superstar quarterbacks are held to an unreasonably high standard. It's a good problem to have and Payton must feel certain that Nix can handle the pressure if he's willing to say this out loud.