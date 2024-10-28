Broncos' Sean Payton Casually Destroyed Panthers in Press Conference After Win

#Panthers CB Jaycee Horn confronted #Broncos HC Sean Payton after the game, letting him know they didn’t appreciate Denver running up the score.



The Broncos ran a fake FG and a trick play on 4th-and-2 while up 28-7 in the 4th quarter.



