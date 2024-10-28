Broncos' Sean Payton Casually Destroyed Panthers in Press Conference After Win
The Denver Broncos took the Carolina Panthers to task on Sunday, winning 28-14 in a game that was never close after a 21-point explosion from Sean Payton's offense in the second quarter. It was a pretty good win for the Broncos and just a standard loss for the Panthers, who threw Bryce Young back into the action while Andy Dalton recovers from a car accident.
Despite the score, the game got interesting down the stretch because Payton showed zero respect for his opponent. He called multiple trick plays with the Broncos up several touchdowns in the fourth quarter, which got Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn up in arms to the extent he yelled at Payton for doing it after the game.
Then, speaking to reporters in his postgame press conference, Payton casually destroyed the Panthers by bluntly stating he wasn't that impressed by Denver's defense because the Panthers are not a good team.
"That's not a good offense we played," Payton said. "It's just the truth. So we expected that and we're going to see a lot better teams."
Payton coached for 15 years in the NFC South as head coach of the New Orleans Saints and the rivalries run fierce in that division's blood. Perhaps that's the explanation for Payton's attutide towards the Panthers. Or maybe he just doesn't really like them. Hard to say, but it's clear he does not think highly of the organization.
The Broncos now sit at 5-3 on the year, while the Panthers head back to Carolina at 1-7.