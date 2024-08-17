Broncos Training Camp Report: Bo Nix Leads a Young Team With Something to Prove
The doubters view the Denver Broncos as a team filled with inexperience and unproven players. Sean Payton, now in his second year as the head coach of the franchise, doesn’t see that as a disadvantage because he constantly reminds his players that a young and hungry team can be dangerous.
Payton took notice of what the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers did last season to prove the doubters wrong after most pundits predicted those teams wouldn’t make the postseason because of youth and uncertainty.
“If you just look at our offense, I feel like everybody has something to prove,” Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. told Sports Illustrated after being asked about Payton’s motto. “That’s a real dangerous thing for other teams out there, just guys who are young and hungry.”
But Payton understands that being young and hungry probably doesn’t lead to a dangerous team without a star quarterback, which the Rams have with Matthew Stafford and the Packers with Jordan Love, whom the Broncos faced Friday for a joint practice to end the public portion of training camp in Englewood, Colo.
Currently, the Broncos are searching for the franchise quarterback that can make them truly dangerous in 2024. Yes, the Rams and Packers didn’t have a quarterback competition last year, but it’s starting to become clear in Denver that this is Bo Nix’s job to lose. The rookie’s teammates have confidence in him, and most importantly, the 2024 first-round pick has confidence in himself.
Nix, who’s competing with veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, built off his impressive preseason debut against the Indianapolis Colts by delivering a productive practice vs. the Packers. Nix received the bulk of Denver’s first-team reps and often faced Green Bay’s starting defense.
The sixth quarterback selected in April’s draft did have a few highs and lows, though. His best throw of the day was a laser down the middle of the field to wide receiver Courtland Sutton. But on the following play, Nix overthrew a pass to tight end Thomas Yassmin near the right sideline.
Nix also had a few rushed throws in the game against the Colts, but he’s reading defenses quickly and not afraid to make tight-window throws.
“The thing that really strikes me with Bo is just his confidence,” Mims says. “I think he’s come out and just been as confident as ever, and even in the huddle, you can feel that coming from him. So that’s a big thing now.
“He’s confident in himself, so it’s easy for us to be confident in him, too. That really radiates with everyone in the building, his confidence, knowing that he belongs. He doesn't really care what other people gotta say about him and all that other stuff.”
Running back Javonte Williams echoed what Mims said about Nix’s confidence.
“He just came in and you see how smart he is and how he’s already picking things up,” Williams says. “He’s a good player.”
If Nix—or Stidham or Wilson—get the Broncos’ offense going, then they’re on the right track of becoming a dangerous team during Year 2 with Payton, because they have many players with something to prove, including Mims and Williams.
Mims had a good laugh when reminded about his viral video last season in which he told a fan that Russell Wilson doesn’t throw him the ball. The second-year wideout would probably do things differently now, and he understands he needs to earn his targets, especially on a team with Sutton, Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds and rookie Troy Franklin.
“I wouldn’t say I got in trouble,” Mims says. “I did get talked to a little bit, but there was no trouble. Just going off that, as a receiver, you want to make the best plays, especially for me coming from Oklahoma, I averaged 17 or 19 yards per catch in college. I was a big, explosive-play receiver.
“That happened at the beginning of last year with [explosive plays], then throughout the season I just kind of got less and less and less. Every young guy wants the results now. Patience is a tough thing, but you gotta be able to learn it.”
As for Williams, he smiled after being asked whether he’s tired of hearing about his significant knee injuries during his second NFL season in 2022. He didn’t appear to be the same running back last season, but like many of his teammates, he’s eager to prove the doubters wrong.
“I feel like a completely different person, really just mentally,” Williams says. “Just going out there, starting to feel just like my rookie year again. It was tough developing, taking a year off, it takes a toll on you that a lot of people don’t know about.”
Best thing I saw: Patrick Surtain II’s clutch pass breakup vs. Love
The Broncos should hurry up and re-sign star cornerback Patrick Surtain II because he made more dynamic plays Friday against Love and the Packers.
Surtain’s best play occurred near the end of practice when the teams were on the field for a one-minute drill with the Packers trailing by three points. On fourth down, Love challenged the 2022 First-Team All-Pro, leading to a pass break and a drill victory for the Broncos’ defense.
Mims had this memorable quote about Surtain when asked about teams potentially kicking the ball to the back of the end zone and having the offense start on the 30-yard line instead of giving returners opportunities with the new kickoff rules.
“It’s like offense and defense,” Mims says. “We have Pat Surtain on defense, and nobody is really going to try him. That’s just how it goes.”
Best thing I heard: Payton still doesn’t find anything funny
Williams mentioned that Payton’s vision for the Broncos is starting to take shape after a tumultuous first season that ended with many veterans being cut, traded or unsigned in free agency.
But even with the roster makeover, Williams doesn’t see a laidback Payton during practices and team meetings.
“He’s still the same, he’s still all business,” Williams says. “He might laugh and smile out here for the reporters, but deep down, ain’t nothing funny. Ain’t nothing funny.”
Williams also called the Super Bowl-winning head coach a “football wizard.” A football wizard who doesn’t have time for jokes with the regular season around the corner.
Veteran who impressed: Zach Wilson, QB
It’s somewhat easy to understand as to why the New York Jets gave Wilson so many opportunities to prove himself after hearing Mims and Williams rave about the 2021 first-round pick.
“Zach Wilson, he’s probably one of the most talented quarterbacks I’ve ever seen just with ball placement,” Williams says.
Mims added: “You can just tell when Zach plays, go watch the Colts game, he has a different type of swag to him. It’s fun to watch, fun to see. Just the way he plays is real entertaining, but I feel like he’s learned a lot in his years there [with the Jets], especially being able to play with Aaron Rodgers, arguably one of the best players ever to play the quarterback position. So it’s exciting to watch him out here, see what he does, his arm rotation, how he throws the ball, it’s exciting.”
Wilson has had an impressive first camp with the Broncos, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him work his way to the backup role after many expected him to be the third option behind Nix and Stidham.
Rookie who impressed: Troy Franklin, WR
Nix isn’t the only rookie who has impressed the Broncos. The 2024 fourth-round pick has made numerous impressive plays this summer, which continued Friday against the Packers.
Franklin received plenty of cheers from the crowd after he jumped a few feet to snag a pass from Stidham. He made many similar plays last season when Nix was throwing him passes at Oregon.
Song of the day: “Bill Gates” by Lil Wayne
I must admit I was bobbing my head a bit after hearing Lil Wayne brag about all the expensive items he buys with his Bill Gates-like salary.
The Broncos don’t have Bill Gates money, but they do have Walmart money. My Uber driver hasn’t been pleased with the Walton ownership group because they haven’t won much since they bought the Broncos for $4.65 billion in 2022.