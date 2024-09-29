Broncos’ Zach Wilson Received Apology From Jets Fan in First Game Back at MetLife
Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson’s return to MetLife Stadium on Sunday was surprisingly amicable.
Wilson, the former No. 2 pick by the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL draft, spent his first three seasons with Gang Green before being traded to Denver this past offseason.
Wilson received his fair share of boos during his Jets stint, having thrown more interceptions (25) than touchdowns (23) across those three years. But when Wilson stepped back in MetLife for Week 4’s matchup between the Jets and Broncos, he received something he probably wasn’t expecting: A passionate apology from a Jets fan.
Ahead of the Jets-Broncos game’s kick-off, the fan started shouting at Wilson while Wilson was warming up with the Broncos. It turns out the fan was trying to apologize to Wilson for how the Jets organization treated him the last couple of years, per NFL’s Mike Garafolo.
The fan reportedly wished Wilson nothing but the best and had Wilson laughing on the field.
Wilson and the fan even took a picture together afterward:
Seems like there’s no hard feelings between Jets fans and Wilson, now that New York has a healthy Aaron Rodgers under center.