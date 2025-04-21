Browns Add Ex-Dolphins Cornerback Nik Needham Days Before Draft
With three days to go until the NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns are adding to their secondary.
The Browns are signing former Miami Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham, they announced Monday morning. Needham, 28, has spent his entire six-year career with the Dolphins.
A UTEP product, Needham went undrafted in 2019 after a five-year career with the Miners. He rose to start 11 games as a rookie, and wound up starting 27 games in his first four season. Needham picked off two passes in the '19, 2020 and 2021 seasons.
In 2022, Needham tore an Achilles tendon, limiting him to 16 games between 2022 and '23. He appeared in just two games in 2024.
The Browns were bruised defensively in '24 after an outstanding '23 on that side of the ball. Cleveland dropped from 13th to 27th in scoring defense and first to 19th in total defense year-over-year, and missed the postseason with a 3–14 record.