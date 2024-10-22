Browns Add Ex-Patriots Starting QB to Active Roster With Deshaun Watson on IR
With quarterback Deshaun Watson lost for the season, the Cleveland Browns are turning to a former NFL starter to beef up their depth at the position.
The Browns are signing quarterback Bailey Zappe off of the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad, the team announced Tuesday afternoon as it moved to formally place Watson on the injured reserve.
Watson ruptured his Achilles tendon Sunday during Cleveland's 21–14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterbacks Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston saw action in his stead.
Zappe spent the last two seasons with the New England Patriots, starting eight games in 2022 and 2023. The Patriots drafted Zappe in the fourth round in '22 after he threw for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns in his lone year at Western Kentucky—both FBS single-season records.
With New England, Zappe tallied 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions—including two touchdowns against the Browns in a 309-yard outing on Oct. 16, 2022.