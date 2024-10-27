Browns' Owusu-Koramoah Carted Off After Collision With Derrick Henry
Attempting to tackle Derrick Henry can be hazardous to your health.
On Sunday during the Baltimore Ravens' battle with the Cleveland Browns, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah tried to tackle Henry and immediately regretted his decision.
With 49 seconds left in the third quarter and Cleveland leading 20-17, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson handed the back to Henry on second-and-21 from his own 33-yard line. The bruising back broke through the right side of the line and got up to speed quickly. Owusu-Koramoah stepped into his path and Henry lowered his shoulder and delivered a huge, punishing hit to the Browns linebacker.
Video is below.
Owusu-Koramoah remained down for a while before he was finally carted off the field. He looked woozy while on the ground and that's not shocking after seeing that hit.
That's really scary. Hopefully Owusu-Koramoah winds up being OK.
Henry is absolutely a beast when he gets into the open field and is one of the hardest players to tackle in the NFL. He's having an amazing season so far but, shockingly, the Browns have held him under 100 yards so far on Sunday.