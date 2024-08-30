SI

Browns' Denzel Ward Discusses Whether He Mulled Retirement After Fifth Concussion

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward warms up before the game between the Browns and the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
In six seasons with the Cleveland Browns, cornerback Denzel Ward has shown flashes of greatness, which have steered him to three Pro Bowls and his squad to two playoff appearances.

However, there are holes in Ward's statistical record—namely, the Ohio State product has only played 15 games in a season once. While he has yet to suffer a season-destroying injury, five documented concussions have taken their toll.

On Thursday, however, Ward denied that he considered retirement after his latest concussion.

“This is a game I love, man,” Ward said via Tom Withers of the AP. “I love playing this game, being with the guys out here. I really don’t see myself doing too much other stuff. So unless I’m just really physically unable to play this game, I don’t see myself stepping away from football no time soon.”

For all his accolades, Ward is still just 27. Time will tell whether the native of nearby Macedonia, Ohio can continue achieving at a high level.

“We’re able to treat concussions,” Ward insisted. “What I learned, each concussion is its own specific concussion and you got to give that time to heal, and then once that’s healed and ready to go, once you get back out here, you’re good."

