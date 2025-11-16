Browns Fans Were Roaring As Shedeur Sanders Entered the Game for Dillon Gabriel
Shedeur Sanders finally made his NFL regular-season debut on Sunday after he entered the Browns’ game against the Ravens in the third quarter. It’s safe to say fans were eager to see what he could do.
Starter Dillon Gabriel sustained a head injury during Sunday’s game, and he wasn’t available for Cleveland’s opening drive of the second half. That meant it was Sanders’s time to shine, and he entered the field to some thunderous applause from fans at Huntington Bank Field.
Sanders jogged onto the field with the offense and gestured to the crowd to get loud. They happily obliged. He proceeded to fire a strike on his first pass attempt of the game, too.
The quarterback situation in Cleveland has been uninspiring thus far into the season. Joe Flacco struggled in his first few games with the organization before being traded to the Bengals. That move elevated Gabriel into the starting role, but he’s been disappointing under center, enough so that fans were chanting for Sanders to enter the game during the first half on Sunday.
Sanders completed two passes for 12 yards on his debut drive, but took a sack from Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton on third down, losing 13 yards and forcing the Browns to punt.
Sanders will be in for the remainder of the game after Gabriel was ruled out with a concussion.