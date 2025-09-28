Browns' Joe Flacco's Utterly Inexplicable Interception vs. Lions Had Fans Cracking Up
The Browns traveled to Detroit to take on the Lions on Sunday. It took less than one full quarter for the game to produce one of the funniest lowlights of the season.
With the score tied 7–7, the Browns had the ball and were facing a third-and-8 in their own territory with just under two minutes to go in the first frame. Starting quarterback Joe Flacco dropped back to pass and tossed up a nice lob down the left sideline.
The problem? There was not a single Browns player within 20 yards of where he threw it. And Flacco threw it in bounds. This gifted Detroit's All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph the easiest interception he's ever seen.
Clearly there was some kind of miscommunication on the play. Based on the video, the best guess is Flacco was trying to throw a fade route to Cedric Tillman, who stops running a few yards into his route at the bottom of the screen. But there was a lot of time for Flacco to pull back if that was the case and he threw it anyway.
The end result is the hilarious still image of Joseph fielding Flacco's throw like a punt while there is not a single Cleveland player on screen.
The brutal lowlight from the 40-year-old had fans around the league cracking up.
Flacco has had better throws. But the Lions were unable to punish Cleveland fully for his mistake. The Browns' defense held Detroit to a field goal after Joseph's interception.
Not going to be fun to see on tape regardless.