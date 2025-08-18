Browns Make Decision on Starting Quarterback for Week 1
The Cleveland Browns have made their decision as to who will be the team's starting quarterback when the 2025 NFL season gets underway in a couple of weeks.
The Browns had as many as five quarterbacks competing for the role during training camp, including Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Tyler Huntley and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. After a lengthy battle at camp and in the preseason, Cleveland has elected to roll with the most experienced signal-caller of the group. Per multiple reports, the Browns have decided to name Flacco the starter for Week 1.
Flacco is expected to be under center for the team's season opener in Week 1 against the rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 7 at Huntington Bank Field.
Beyond Flacco, the team has not yet announced who will be the primary backup quarterback. Sanders impressed during his lone taste of preseason action, throwing for two touchdown passes against the Panthers, but did not suit up this past weekend while dealing with an injury. With Sanders unavailable, Huntley and Gabriel were under center against the Eagles.