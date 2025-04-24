Browns Reportedly Listening to Trade Offers for No. 2 Pick Hours Before NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns have not yet set their plans with the No. 2 pick as time ticks down to the start of the 2025 NFL draft.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini is reporting that Cleveland is still listening to offers for the second overall pick. Given the Browns have a lot of holes to fill and only four picks in the top 100 of the draft, general manager Andrew Berry might be willing to trade pick and stockpile selections.
While the Tennessee Titans appear locked in on taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the top selection, anything else is possible for the Browns with the next selection. Most have connected them closely with Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, but apparently, they have not yet decided that's the right move for the franchise.
Hunter is highly-coveted for his incredible upside and versatility, and most would assume a team trading up to No. 2 would be making a move to land him. Moving up will likely come at a premium though, as Hunter is a rare two-way talent.