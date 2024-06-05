Browns Sign Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, GM Andrew Berry to Contract Extensions
The Cleveland Browns have ensured their top decision-makers will remain in place for years to come.
On Wednesday, the team announced it had reached agreements on contract extensions with head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. The pair were both hired ahead of the 2020 season and have led the Browns to a pair of playoff appearances.
"We are incredibly fortunate to have Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry leading the Cleveland Browns," owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in the announcement. "Since the day they were hired, each has worked tirelessly to help the Cleveland Browns win. We are proud of what they and the team have achieved, but Kevin and Andrew would be the first to say that Browns fans deserve even more. Their leadership, collaborative approach, and ability to overcome obstacles bode well for the future of this franchise."
Under their stewardship the Browns have gone 37-30 over the last four seasons. Stefanski led the team to its first playoff win in over 20 years with their 2020 Wild Card round victory over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Last year, Cleveland squeaked into the postseason despite an injury to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson as Stefanski got the best out of veteran Joe Flacco.
While the results have been somewhat inconsistent during his time at the helm, Stefanski is a widely-respected offensive mind who has won two Coach of the Year awards. Berry pulled off the blockbuster trade for Watson and signed him to a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million deal. Watson, however, has struggled since returning from his suspension for allegations of sexual misconduct and it remains to be seen if his former superstar form can be regained.
If anything, this era of Browns football should be noted for its consistency when compared to regimes of the past. As noted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Stefanski will be the first Browns coach since Bill Belichick to stay on the sideline for five straight years once the 2024 season is wrapped up. They have not been the contenders many expected, with Watson or Baker Mayfield, but consistent competitiveness has been rare in Cleveland over the years.
The franchise has found two men in Stefanski and Berry who, if anything, have proven capable of delivering just that. The pair responsible for the best stretch of Browns football in decades will be around a while yet.